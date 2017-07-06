Astros' Jose Altuve: Three hits in Wednesday's win

Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Braves.

It's his second straight three-hit performance, extending his on-base streak to 13 games, and Altuve now has five steals in his last seven games and 17 on the year, putting him on pace for his sixth straight season with 30 or more.