Astros' Jose Altuve: To get day off Saturday

Altuve will get the day off Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Altuve recorded his fourth consecutive three-hit game Friday against Toronto and is now hitting a brilliant .342/.410/.539. He has taken just four days off all season and just one since May 14th, so he'll get a chance to rest before heading off to take part in the All-Star festivities.

