Astros' Jose Altuve: Will play in WBC
Altuve will participate in the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela.
There should be no concerns about Altuve's ability to handle the added load of the WBC, as the four-time All-Star has averaged 154 games played over the previous five seasons. The 26-year-old second baseman will be making his World Baseball Classic debut. A two-time American League batting champion, Altuve last year hit .338 with a league-leading 216 hits, while posting 108 runs, 42 doubles, 24 homers, 96 RBI, 60 walks, 30 stolen bases and a career-high .928 OPS.
More News
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Leaves game with oblique discomfort•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Homers in three-hit game against Rangers•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: In lineup for Sunday's game•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Astros' Jose Altuve: Leaves game with illness•