Astros' Josh Reddick: Absent from Sunday's lineup

Reddick is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Reddick has been swinging a red hot bat over the past couple of weeks, but he'll head to the bench as the Astros close out their series against J.A. Happ and the Blue Jays. George Springer will take over in right field with Jake Marisnick drawing the start in center.

