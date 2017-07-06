Astros' Josh Reddick: Batting order adjustment works out
Reddick was switched from second to third in the batting order for the two games in Atlanta, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports. In those two games, Reddick went 5-for-11 with four runs, a home run and seven RBI.
Manager A.J. Hinch moved Jose Altuve from third to second in order to protect leadoff batter George Springer, who in every plate appearance but his first batted behind the pitcher. That resulted in Reddick coming to the plate often with men on base as the Astros scored 26 runs in those two games. It has Hinch toying with the idea of using that batting-order configuration more frequently, not only in NL parks but AL parks, too.
