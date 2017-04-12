Reddick is playing right field and batting second Wednesday against the Mariners.

With Alex Bregman struggling at the plate to start the year, Reddick will move up to the two-spot while Bregman slides to sixth in the order. The veteran outfielder is off to a nice start, going 7-for-24 (.292) through nine games.

