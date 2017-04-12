Astros' Josh Reddick: Batting second Wednesday
Reddick is playing right field and batting second Wednesday against the Mariners.
With Alex Bregman struggling at the plate to start the year, Reddick will move up to the two-spot while Bregman slides to sixth in the order. The veteran outfielder is off to a nice start, going 7-for-24 (.292) through nine games.
