Astros' Josh Reddick: Belts eighth homer Saturday
Reddick went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.
Reddick's hit safely in all four games since coming off the concussion list, going 8-for-17 with six extra-base hits (two homers), seven runs and three RBI. He tends to get lost amid Houston's lineup of stars but has been a good contributor during his first season as an Astro. He's currently at career highs in batting average (.295), slugging (.493) and OPS (.845). Defensively, the Gold Glove-winning right fielder (2012) has shown some versatility, moving over to left field when needed as he did Saturday when he made two nice diving catches.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...