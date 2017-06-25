Reddick went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Reddick's hit safely in all four games since coming off the concussion list, going 8-for-17 with six extra-base hits (two homers), seven runs and three RBI. He tends to get lost amid Houston's lineup of stars but has been a good contributor during his first season as an Astro. He's currently at career highs in batting average (.295), slugging (.493) and OPS (.845). Defensively, the Gold Glove-winning right fielder (2012) has shown some versatility, moving over to left field when needed as he did Saturday when he made two nice diving catches.