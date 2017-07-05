Astros' Josh Reddick: Blasts grand slam Tuesday
Reddick went 3-for-6 with a grand slam and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 16-4 rout of the Braves.
His ninth-inning shot, Reddick's ninth homer of the year, capped a 19-hit performance by the Astros offense that included 10 extra-base hits. The 30-year-old has already matched last year's totals in runs and RBI, and his .313/.363/.518 slash line is by far a career-best pace.
