Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 3-0 victory over the Angels.

Reddick is now hitting .324 on the season with only two RBI and is still searching for his first home run in 40 plate appearances. The left-handed hitter is a decent option to stream in daily leagues when he's facing a right-hander and hitting in the two spot like he was against the Angels. Because he's likely to continue sitting against southpaws, Reddick is mainly an option in deep mixed and AL-only leagues as a platoon player.