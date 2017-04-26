Reddick went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's win over Cleveland.

His two-run single in the fourth gave the Astros a lead they'd never relinquish, and Reddick added on an RBI single in the ninth for insurance. The oft-injured outfielder is now hitting a solid .293, albeit with an uncharacteristically high .333 BABIP and a lack of power -- he has just a single homer in 58 at-bats. That's concerning, as Reddick is coming off a 2016 campaign that saw his power diminish significantly (10 homers in 115 games). In any case, the Astros are playing to his transformation away from power hitting, as he's moved into the leadoff spot.