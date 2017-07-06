Astros' Josh Reddick: Drives in three Wednesday

Reddick went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Braves.

With George Springer and Jose Altuve getting on base seemingly at will in front of him, Reddick has seen a surge in his run production, driving in seven runs in his last two games and 16 in his last 12 to go along with a .475 batting average (19-for-40), three homers, four steals and 17 runs during that stretch.

