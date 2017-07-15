Astros' Josh Reddick: Enjoying three hole

Reddick went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 10-5 win over Minnesota.

Reddick hit third in the order once again, the fourth time in the last six games he's hit between Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, and has gone 8-for-18 with five runs scored, one home run and 10 RBI out of the three hole. He's been one of Houston's hottest hitters, slashing .446/.469/.786/1.254 over the past 17 games.