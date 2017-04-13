Reddick went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over Seattle.

Reddick was moved up the batting order to hit second against a right-handed pitcher, an idea manager A.J. Hinch told Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle that he'd been flirting with for a bit. Moving Reddick to the upper portion of the order breaks up a string of right-handers. It also gets Reddick more at-bats while hitting in front of the suddenly hot Jose Altuve and cleanup hitter Carlos Beltran.