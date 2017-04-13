Astros' Josh Reddick: Has hand in five runs Wednesday
Reddick went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over Seattle.
Reddick was moved up the batting order to hit second against a right-handed pitcher, an idea manager A.J. Hinch told Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle that he'd been flirting with for a bit. Moving Reddick to the upper portion of the order breaks up a string of right-handers. It also gets Reddick more at-bats while hitting in front of the suddenly hot Jose Altuve and cleanup hitter Carlos Beltran.
More News
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Batting second Wednesday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Bats ninth in Tuesday's win•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Sits against lefty Saturday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Has three hits, homer Thursday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Getting exposed to left field•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...