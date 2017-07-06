Astros' Josh Reddick: Hits bench versus lefty Thursday
Reddick is not in the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Reddick frequently sits against lefties, and with Francisco Liriano taking the hill for Toronto, he'll follow the trend and hit the bench for a night off. Jake Marisnick will enter the outfield spread to fill the gap.
