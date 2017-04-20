Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

The homer was Reddick's first of the season. The 30-year-old is enjoying a huge start to 2017, slashing .341/.362/.523 through 15 games, but his four RBI could be considered a disappointment. Once George Springer's homer binge from the leadoff spot ceases, however, Reddick's RBI opportunities should pick up.

