Astros' Josh Reddick: Just misses cycle Wedneday
Reddick went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.
The homer was Reddick's first of the season. The 30-year-old is enjoying a huge start to 2017, slashing .341/.362/.523 through 15 games, but his four RBI could be considered a disappointment. Once George Springer's homer binge from the leadoff spot ceases, however, Reddick's RBI opportunities should pick up.
