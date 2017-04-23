Reddick will start in right field and man the leadoff spot in Sunday's game against the Rays, Julia Morales of Root Sports reports.

George Springer will be given the day off in the series finale after exiting Saturday's loss in the fifth inning with left hamstring discomfort, opening up a spot at the top of the order for Reddick, who has usually settled in the two hole. Springer is being viewed as day-to-day, so unless the injury lingers longer than expected and forces him to the disabled list, don't expect Reddick to serve as the Astros' table setter for long.