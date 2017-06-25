Reddick is out of the lineup for Sunday's affair with the Mariners, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

With southpaw Ariel Miranda toeing the rubber against the Astros on Sunday, the team will give Reddick the day off in favor of Norichika Aoki. Reddick has played well since returning from the 7-day concussion disabled list on Tuesday, going 8-for-17 with two home runs, three RBI and seven runs this week.