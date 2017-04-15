Reddick is not in the Astros' starting lineup Saturday against Oakland.

As has been the case all season, Reddick will sit against a left-handed pitcher. With southpaw Sean Manaea on the mound, Norichika Aoki steps in as the left fielder for the Saturday afternoon start. Reddick has been efficient from the plate when he has played, hitting .281 with four runs scored over 32 at-bats, so expect him to continue seeing a bulk of the starts moving forward.