Astros' Josh Reddick: Out of Thursday's lineup
Reddick is out of Thursday's lineup against the Angels.
He will surprisingly take a seat with the Astros facing a right-hander, Matt Shoemaker, in this contest. Reddick is coming off his best game of the year Wednesday, when he went 3-for-4 and finished a single shy of the cycle. George Springer will start in right field and Jake Marisnick will start in center field, batting ninth.
