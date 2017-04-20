Reddick is out of Thursday's lineup against the Angels.

He will surprisingly take a seat with the Astros facing a right-hander, Matt Shoemaker, in this contest. Reddick is coming off his best game of the year Wednesday, when he went 3-for-4 and finished a single shy of the cycle. George Springer will start in right field and Jake Marisnick will start in center field, batting ninth.

