Reddick is getting a scheduled day off Thursday against the Angels, the Houston Chronicle's Jake Kaplan reports.

It was a little surprising to see him out of the lineup against a righty, but he happens to be hitting .125 with zero extra-base hits in 16 career at-bats against Matt Shoemaker, so that is the explanation for his absence. Look for him to be back in the lineup Friday in Tampa Bay against righty Alex Cobb.

