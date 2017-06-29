Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs during Thursday's win over Oakland.

The outfielder is now 14-for-27 with two homers, eight RBI and 12 runs through eight games since returning from the disabled list. He's posted a .309/.360/.504 slash line for the season and is providing serviceable counting stats in every traditional rotisserie category. Batting second in the league's high-scoring lineup is a nice fantasy boon, as well.