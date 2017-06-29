Astros' Josh Reddick: Scores twice against Athletics
Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs during Thursday's win over Oakland.
The outfielder is now 14-for-27 with two homers, eight RBI and 12 runs through eight games since returning from the disabled list. He's posted a .309/.360/.504 slash line for the season and is providing serviceable counting stats in every traditional rotisserie category. Batting second in the league's high-scoring lineup is a nice fantasy boon, as well.
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we'll...
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we're assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....