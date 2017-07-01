Astros' Josh Reddick: Sits Saturday
Reddick is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Following three straight starts in the outfield, Reddick will take a seat on the bench with southpaw Jordan Montgomery taking the bump for New York. In his place, George Springer slides over to right while Jake Marisnick mans center.
