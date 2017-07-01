Reddick is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Following three straight starts in the outfield, Reddick will take a seat on the bench with southpaw Jordan Montgomery taking the bump for New York. In his place, George Springer slides over to right while Jake Marisnick mans center.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories