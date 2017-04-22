Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting against left-hander
Reddick is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
With lefty Blake Snell on the hill for the Rays, the Astros will counter with an all-right-handed lineup. Reddick will cede his spot in right field to Jake Marisnick. That said, Reddick has been swinging such a hot bat to start the season that he should be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Scheduled day off Thursday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Just misses cycle Wedneday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Collects three hits in winning effort•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Has hand in five runs Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...