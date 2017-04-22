Reddick is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.

With lefty Blake Snell on the hill for the Rays, the Astros will counter with an all-right-handed lineup. Reddick will cede his spot in right field to Jake Marisnick. That said, Reddick has been swinging such a hot bat to start the season that he should be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.

