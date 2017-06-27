Reddick is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the A's.

Reddick has been on a tear at the plate recently, batting .367 with a 1.023 OPS and two home runs over the past 15 games, but will head to the bench against Oakland southpaw Sean Manaea. Marwin Gonzalez will fill in as the left fielder.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories