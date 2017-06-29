Astros' Josh Reddick: Surprises with two-steal effort
Reddick went 3-for-4 with three RBI, two steals and two runs against the Astros on Wednesday.
Reddick isn't known for multi-steal games, but he also isn't known for hitting over .300, and yet that's exactly what he's doing. The veteran outfielder's low strikeout rate is supportive of the notion that he could maintain a solid average, and his combination of solid power and modest speed can certainly play up in the powerful Houston lineup.
More News
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Sitting against lefty Tuesday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Belts eighth homer Saturday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Sits versus lefty Wednesday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Batting second Tuesday•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Returning to active lineup Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...