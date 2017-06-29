Reddick went 3-for-4 with three RBI, two steals and two runs against the Astros on Wednesday.

Reddick isn't known for multi-steal games, but he also isn't known for hitting over .300, and yet that's exactly what he's doing. The veteran outfielder's low strikeout rate is supportive of the notion that he could maintain a solid average, and his combination of solid power and modest speed can certainly play up in the powerful Houston lineup.