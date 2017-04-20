Giles pitched a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Angels.

Manager A.J. Hinch has been unconventional with his bullpen this season. This was the second time he's brought his closer out for the eighth inning. Hinch's consistently maintained Giles will close most of the games but the manager also has pointed out he reserves the right to deploy the back end of the bullpen in a manner he best sees fit for a given game. In Wednesday's game, with the score 3-1 and the Angels' three best hitters due up in the eighth inning, Hinch had Giles warming in the seventh, which at the time appeared to be a high-leverage situation. Ultimately, Josh Reddick's two-run home run in the seventh upped Houston's lead to four runs before Giles entered. But if the Angels were to mount a comeback, it most likely would have started with Yunel Escobar, Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. With Giles already loose, Hinch had the fire-balling right-hander quash any potential rally.