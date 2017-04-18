Astros' Ken Giles: Fans two for third save
Giles pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts for his third save of the year in Monday's 3-0 win over the Angels.
Giles is a perfect 3-for-3 in save chances in 2017 despite being hit with a loss already and allowing five runs in six innings of work. The flamethrower's elite strikeout rate (16.5 K/9) and ability to limit the long balls make him a near-elite fantasy fireman. It also helps that he's closing things out for a team favored to win the American League West.
