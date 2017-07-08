Astros' Ken Giles: Mops up in non-save situation
Giles allowed a walk over one scoreless inning in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Giles hadn't pitched since July 1, so manager A.J. Hinch got him some work Saturday in an extremely low-leverage situation. Since blowing a save June 6, Giles has given up one run on five hits and four walks while striking out 10 over his last nine innings.
