Astros' Ken Giles: Notches 20th save
Giles picked up his 20th save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Twins despite allowing one run on one hit and one walk without a strikeout in the ninth inning.
Giles allowed the first two batters to reach on a single and a walk but got three straight outs from there to preserve the victory. He has now gone four consecutive innings without recording a strikeout, but the righty's K/9 is still a healthy 10.22.
More News
