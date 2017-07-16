Astros' Ken Giles: Notches 20th save

Giles picked up his 20th save in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Twins despite allowing one run on one hit and one walk without a strikeout in the ninth inning.

Giles allowed the first two batters to reach on a single and a walk but got three straight outs from there to preserve the victory. He has now gone four consecutive innings without recording a strikeout, but the righty's K/9 is still a healthy 10.22.