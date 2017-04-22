Astros' Ken Giles: Notches fourth save of season
Giles pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out two batters to earn his fourth save Friday against the Rays.
Giles was called upon to protect a three-run lead, and easily closed out the contest without an ounce of drama. After getting roughed up in three consecutive outings, he's now settled down and held opponents scoreless in each of his last three contests. Assuming he doesn't go into another slump, he should have no problem holding down the closer role for the Astros.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...