Giles pitched a perfect ninth inning while striking out two batters to earn his fourth save Friday against the Rays.

Giles was called upon to protect a three-run lead, and easily closed out the contest without an ounce of drama. After getting roughed up in three consecutive outings, he's now settled down and held opponents scoreless in each of his last three contests. Assuming he doesn't go into another slump, he should have no problem holding down the closer role for the Astros.