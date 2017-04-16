Giles entered Saturday's game in the eighth inning, but manager A.J. Hinch said he remains the Astros' closer, Brian McTaggart of the team's official site reports.

Hinch had Giles warming up in the seventh inning with Houston down one, intending to have the closer pitch the eighth. The Astros then went on the score four runs in the eighth and Hinch merely stayed with his plan to have Giles pitch the eighth inning.