Astros' Ken Giles: Pours in strikes for save No. 18

Giles struck out two in a perfect ninth inning against the A's on Wednesday, netting his 18th save.

He threw 11 of his 12 pitches for strikes, bouncing back effectively after struggling with his control in his most recent appearance Saturday and then receiving an extended rest. Giles' ERA is still inflated at 3.56, so he hasn't quite given fantasy owners all the help they were hoping for, but he's got a strong grip on the ninth-inning role for Houston.