Giles allowed a hit and struck out a batter during a scoreless ninth inning to record his fifth save of the season during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Giles got himself into trouble during a series against the Mariners earlier this season, but he's been excellent otherwise and has now strung together four scoreless appearances with three saves. Houston boasts a potent offensive attack and is currently sporting a 13-6 record, so Giles projects to continue receiving plenty of opportunities to pile up tallies in the saves column.