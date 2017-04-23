Astros' Ken Giles: Shuts down Rays to convert fifth save
Giles allowed a hit and struck out a batter during a scoreless ninth inning to record his fifth save of the season during Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Giles got himself into trouble during a series against the Mariners earlier this season, but he's been excellent otherwise and has now strung together four scoreless appearances with three saves. Houston boasts a potent offensive attack and is currently sporting a 13-6 record, so Giles projects to continue receiving plenty of opportunities to pile up tallies in the saves column.
