Tucker was placed on the disabled list with Double-A Corpus Christi due to a back injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

This likely explains why he was removed from Saturday's contest early. It's unclear how severe the injury is, so it's tough to estimate a timetable for his return, although the earliest he can return is July 23. Prior to the injury, Tucker was slashing .301/.360/.548 in 36 games with the Hooks.