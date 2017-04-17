Tucker, 20, homered in back-to-back games for High-A Buies Creek, accumulating nine RBI during those contests. He is currently batting .333 with three home runs, 13 RBI and two steals through 10 games.

Tucker has found little resistance thus far at this level, posting a staggering 1.125 OPS. The sample size is small, but Tucker has as much upside as any outfielder in the minors right now, particularly if his power stroke continues to develop.