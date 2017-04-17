Astros' Kyle Tucker: Nine RBI in last two games at High-A
Tucker, 20, homered in back-to-back games for High-A Buies Creek, accumulating nine RBI during those contests. He is currently batting .333 with three home runs, 13 RBI and two steals through 10 games.
Tucker has found little resistance thus far at this level, posting a staggering 1.125 OPS. The sample size is small, but Tucker has as much upside as any outfielder in the minors right now, particularly if his power stroke continues to develop.
More News
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Makes debut in major league camp•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Will join big league club for spring at-bats•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Promoted to High-A•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Lands on disabled list•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Five steals through 15 games•
-
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Will open 2016 with Low-A Quad Cities•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...