Astros' Kyle Tucker: Selected for Futures Game
Tucker will play for the U.S. team as part of the Futures Game, which kicks off the weekend of festivities leading up to the All-Star Game, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tucker, the Astros' top prospect, has handled his move up the organizational ladder well, cranking out a .264/.311/.536 line with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 26 games since joining Double-A Corpus Christi.
