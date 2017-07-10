Astros' Kyle Tucker: Tapping into power
Tucker has hit 17 homers in 80 games between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi, eight more than he hit in all of 2016, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It seems natural that the maturing Tucker, who added 15 to 20 pounds during the offseason, would generate more power as his frame fills out. However, the wiry 20-year-old said he feels his power is the same this year as it was last year. Instead, he feels he's staying through the ball more instead of rolling over it and hitting infield grounders. He's already bashed eight homers in 132 at-bats since being promoted to Corpus Christi.
More News
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Selected for Futures Game•
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits first homer at Double-A•
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Advances up organizational ladder•
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Rises in Baseball America's updated prospect list•
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Nine RBI in last two games at High-A•
Astros' Kyle Tucker: Makes debut in major league camp•
