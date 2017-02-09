Manager A.J. Hinch said Tucker will receive playing time in major league spring training games, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reports.

The 20-year-old finished 2016 at High-A Lancaster last year, but he boasts a skill set that projects him to rise quickly through Houston's system. At some point this March, he'll probably fill in for Carlos Beltran and Nori Aoki, who will play in the World Baseball Classic. Tucker will join fellow high-rated prospect Derek Fisher, who already occupies a spot in big league camp. While this doesn't necessarily guarantee Tucker will have a significant major league role at any point this season, it reflects how rapidly he could enter the discussion in 2018.