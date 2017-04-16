McCullers (1-0) allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings Saturday against the Athletics.

McCullers put the Astros into a 5-0 hole, but the offense came up big after his departure to take him off the hook for a potential loss. Despite his rough outing, this was the first time in three starts that he failed to record a quality start, and as long as he's healthy he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Angels.