Astros' Lance McCullers: Allows five runs in no-decision
McCullers (1-0) allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings Saturday against the Athletics.
McCullers put the Astros into a 5-0 hole, but the offense came up big after his departure to take him off the hook for a potential loss. Despite his rough outing, this was the first time in three starts that he failed to record a quality start, and as long as he's healthy he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Angels.
