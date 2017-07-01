Astros' Lance McCullers: Can't complete six innings Friday

McCullers allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings but didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 13-4 loss to the Yankees.

He ran up his pitch count, throwing just 57 of 97 pitches for strikes, but McCullers was actually in line for a win before he exited the game with runners on first and second and one out in the sixth and had to watch both Yankees come around to score as the Astros bullpen imploded. The right-hander will make his next start Thursday on the road against the Blue Jays.