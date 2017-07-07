Astros' Lance McCullers: Fifth-inning rally ends night
McCullers (7-2) allowed six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits and two walks while striking out just three batters through 4.1 innings during Thursday's loss to Toronto.
McCullers was in cruise control through four frames allowing just a single run, but the Blue Jays scored five times in the fifth, and McCullers was pulled. It was just the second time all season he's allowed more than three runs, and he sports a high-end 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 for the campaign. The 23-year-old righty will look to rebound against the Twins at Minute Maid Park in his next start following the All-Star break.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Can't complete six innings Friday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nice performance in first start off DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Officially activated from DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Feels normal after bullpen session•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nears bullpen session•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...