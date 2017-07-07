Astros' Lance McCullers: Fifth-inning rally ends night

McCullers (7-2) allowed six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits and two walks while striking out just three batters through 4.1 innings during Thursday's loss to Toronto.

McCullers was in cruise control through four frames allowing just a single run, but the Blue Jays scored five times in the fifth, and McCullers was pulled. It was just the second time all season he's allowed more than three runs, and he sports a high-end 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 for the campaign. The 23-year-old righty will look to rebound against the Twins at Minute Maid Park in his next start following the All-Star break.