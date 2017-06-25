Astros' Lance McCullers: Nice performance in first start off DL

McCullers (7-1) pitched five strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and no walks Saturday against the Mariners. He added eight strikeouts and earned the win.

McCullers had been activated earlier in the day after a DL stint to deal with lower-back issues. He pitched into the sixth inning, when Seattle finally broke through against him, and finished after throwing 76 pitches (51 for strikes). The right-hander picked up right where he left off before he hit the DL, and now owns an ERA of 2.53.