Astros' Lance McCullers: Nice performance in first start off DL
McCullers (7-1) pitched five strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and no walks Saturday against the Mariners. He added eight strikeouts and earned the win.
McCullers had been activated earlier in the day after a DL stint to deal with lower-back issues. He pitched into the sixth inning, when Seattle finally broke through against him, and finished after throwing 76 pitches (51 for strikes). The right-hander picked up right where he left off before he hit the DL, and now owns an ERA of 2.53.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Officially activated from DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Feels normal after bullpen session•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nears bullpen session•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Resumes throwing Saturday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: May throw this weekend•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...