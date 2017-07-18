Astros' Lance McCullers: Struggles in another short outing
McCullers allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out five over 4.2 innings in Monday's no-decision against the Mariners.
McCullers failed to get through the fifth inning for the second consecutive outing, needing 95 pitches to record just 14 outs. While Houston's high-powered offense promptly erased a 5-2 deficit with four runs in the sixth inning, the Mariners ultimately prevailed by hitting four home runs against the bullpen. The 23-year-old righty will hope to have better control of his electric stuff Sunday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fifth-inning rally ends night•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Can't complete six innings Friday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nice performance in first start off DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Officially activated from DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Feels normal after bullpen session•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...