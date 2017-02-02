McCullers (elbow) announced on Twitter that he threw a bullpen session Wednesday, his first of the offseason.

The 23-year-old spent time on the DL with shoulder and elbow injuries last season, the latter of which ended his season in early August. When he was on the mound, he posted a 6-5 record with a 3.22 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 14 starts. His increased WHIP, largely due to an increase in walk rate to 5.0 BB/9, may have been related to the injuries. Getting those numbers down may be a key to McCullers' success in 2017, though the first step to his rebound season is proving he's fully healthy.