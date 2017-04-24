Astros' Luke Gregerson: Gets first win of season
Gregerson (1-1) allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn his first win of the season in Sunday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rays.
Gregerson is still working to shave his ERA back to respectability following a six-run implosion two weeks ago. Since then, he's allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five over six scoreless innings.
