Astros' Luke Gregerson: Getting ERA back to respectable

Gregerson pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Yankees.

With several starters hurt over the past month and the fill-ins unable to give the Astros consistent length, the strain on Houston's bullpen has started to show some cracks. On Saturday, it was Will Harris giving up a grand slam. Gregerson entered after Harris to settle things down. It was Gregerson's 14th scoreless appearance in his last 15, a stretch in which he's struck out 20, walked five and posted a 1.20 ERA over 15 innings. He's more than halved his season ERA, down to 4.09 after it had been 8.49 in early May. It might be time that he re-enters the picture for setup work.