Astros' Luke Gregerson: Picks up first save

Gregerson closed out the final 1.1 innings, striking out one to pick up his first save of the season in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.

Gregerson bailed out James Hoyt and Reymin Guduan in the eighth inning, stranding two runners when he struck out Nelson Cruz. He went on to pitch a perfect ninth inning to record the save. It's encouraging to see Gregerson being used in high-leverage situations again. Since his ERA inflated to 8.49 on May 4, Gregerson has a 1.75 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 25.2 innings.