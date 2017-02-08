Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Avoids arbitration
Gonzalez agreed to a one-year, $3.725 million deal with the Astros on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Gonzalez will return to the Astros in his super-utility role, where he started games at five different positions in 2016. Despite establishing many career highs last year (plate appearances and games played), his opportunities will drop off this year due to Houston's offseason acquisitions.
