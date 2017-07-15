Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Breakout season continues
Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with two runs and a two-run homer in Friday's 10-5 win over the Twins.
Gonzalez's breakout season continued Friday, when he extended his RBI streak to eight straight games. During that stretch, he's 11-for-35 (.314) with four home runs and 12 RBI. Logic dictates there will be a second-half regression for the 28-year-old utility player, who has a .985 OPS through 72 games, but we thought that correction would have already happened by now.
More News
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Slugs 16th bomb Saturday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Tossed from Thursday's game•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Sets new career best with 14th home run•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Collects one hit in return to lineup•
-
Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Was available Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...