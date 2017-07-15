Play

Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with two runs and a two-run homer in Friday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Gonzalez's breakout season continued Friday, when he extended his RBI streak to eight straight games. During that stretch, he's 11-for-35 (.314) with four home runs and 12 RBI. Logic dictates there will be a second-half regression for the 28-year-old utility player, who has a .985 OPS through 72 games, but we thought that correction would have already happened by now.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast