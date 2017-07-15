Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with two runs and a two-run homer in Friday's 10-5 win over the Twins.

Gonzalez's breakout season continued Friday, when he extended his RBI streak to eight straight games. During that stretch, he's 11-for-35 (.314) with four home runs and 12 RBI. Logic dictates there will be a second-half regression for the 28-year-old utility player, who has a .985 OPS through 72 games, but we thought that correction would have already happened by now.