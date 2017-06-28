Astros' Marwin Gonzalez: Collects one hit in return to lineup
Gonzalez (oblique) went 1-for-4 against the Athletics on Tuesday.
Gonzalez returned to the lineup after missing a pair of games over the weekend with oblique tightness. The 28-year-old knocked a single in the second inning to extend his hitting streak to four games; he's now slashing .318/.407/.591 with 13 homers in 59 games this season.
